ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – As families get ready to send their kids back to school, it’s not always easy for some.

Sunday, August 6 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. is Mission of Hope at the Ruth Butler Building on the U.P. State Fairgrounds. There will be activities and essential resources free of charge. This includes new shoes, backpacks and school supplies, haircuts, diapers, personal hygiene items and laundry soap.

This is the fifth year of the event and is a collaboration of the whole community to make it a success.

“I was the kid that needed help,” said Paul Culbertson, Director, Mission of Hope Delta County. “My family didn’t have a whole lot when I was growing up. We had some pretty rough years, and there were times churches or people who kind of helped out, but there wasn’t anything like this. If I can, obviously not on my own, but it we can come together as a community because what we do together and try to help every kid start school with just that confidence they need. Get new shoes, get a new haircut, have all of the school supplies they need, not worry about whether or not they have the hygiene products that they need to get going. If we can help families make sure they have diapers to take some of the burden off them for other products. That’s the kind of hope I want to give to other families. That they can just take a breath and know that their kids are going to start school with confidence and give these kids hopefully on their first day and second day and third day, that they can focus on everything else knowing that they’re set and ready to go.”

The event will also feature a kids zone, live music, walking tacos, family photos and the Gladstone Brave Bots.

People attending must park in the back of the Ruth Butler Building and kids must be present to receive items.

