Stephenson man charged with stealing timber from the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Raymond Vertort, owner of R&J Logging, from Stephenson was charged with three felonies and was bound over for stealing more than $100,000 of timber from the State.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the following charges against him:

One count of trespassing or damages to state land — $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony and/or $15,000 fine;

One count of larceny, a 10-year felony and/or 15,000 fine; and

One count of malicious destruction – trees, shrubs, crops, grass, turf, soil – $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony and or $15,000 fine.

The business had a contract to enter and log on state land but allegedly Vertort marked and took timber that was not allowed in the contract. On Friday, Vetort was bound over as charged in 95-A District Court in Menominee, Menominee county before Judge Robert J. Jamo.

“Conservation is a balance between preservation of our state’s natural resources and regulation of the industries that contribute to the health of our economy,” said Nessel. “Those who profit from Michigan’s bounty must abide by the terms and conditions set forth in their contracts in order to strike that balance. This individual violated those terms, took advantage of the state’s resources for his personal profit, and must be held accountable”

The arraignment on the information for the case is scheduled on July 20 at 9:30 A.M.

A copy of the charging document is available here.