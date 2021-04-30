Structure fire in Manistique Township

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – At 5:24 P.M. on April 19 Manistique Public Safety and Volunteer Firefighters were called to a structure fire on River Road in Manistique Township.

Initial information stated flames were coming out of the garage attached to a one story residential home. The occupant of the home was not on the property at the time.

Investigation found that the fire started in the northeast corner of the garage and the cause remains undetermined. The garage and its contents were completely destroyed. The home received minor water and smoke damage.

Manistique Firefighters were assisted by the Doyle and Hiawatha Township Fire Departments with tanker and water support. The Michigan State Police assisted by providing traffic and bystander control. No injuries occurred at the incident.