ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Every year people flock to Hall Farms to view, take pictures of, and to take home their sunflowers. These bright yellow flowers are only picture perfect for so long before they reach the end of their life cycle, and it looks like the end is near.

“We’re gonna leave it open for a few more days,” said Teressa Hall, Co-owner of Hall Farms. “We’re going to close a little earlier though, we’re going to close at 7 o’clock at night. But if we get a lot of rain tomorrow night, we’re going to end up shutting down mainly because we don’t want to tear the fields up. Well the main field the sunflowers are kind of on their way down. You can see they’ve got their heads filled out and they’re going to start losing their petals and in the main field, a lot of them are losing their petals already so, it’s their cycle.”

As farmers, Hall Farms relies a lot on factors they cannot control, such as weather.

“Sometimes it can be very difficult,” said Hall. “We rely on Mother Nature and this year we could have sure used a lot more rain. Hopefully we’ll get some more tomorrow night. That’ll maybe help the crops finish out.”

We asked how this sunflower season has been compared to the years before.

“It was about the same actually,” explained Hall. “We had a pretty dry season so that it made it, you know, the flowers last maybe a tad bit longer. I would say a little bit busier and a lot of first time people that have never been before that they’ve heard it on different places and they showed up to see them so that’s kind of cool.”

Hall Farms will only be open for the next few days, weather permitting.

Sunflower seeds will be available for purchase in the late fall.

They will also be selling sweet corn starting this week.

Hall Farms will be posting updates for when they will be closing for the season on their Facebook page. You can find their page here.