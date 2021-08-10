Sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms in Rock

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Nestled in the farmlands of Rock is one of the hidden gems of the Upper Peninsula. At Hall Farms, there are sunflowers as far as the eye can see.

“About eleven, twelve years ago we sold our dairy cows and got into just crop farming,” said Teressa Hall, who owns the farm with her husband. “And we started selling corn for deer feed off the farm. And I said to my husband ‘Why don’t we grow seeds, black oil seeds, for the birds?’ Because people who feed the deer feed the birds. So we did that.

About five years ago, some kids from the school asked to take their senior pictures here, and then we had some people take some engagement photos here. And we said ‘Why don’t we open it to the public?’ So that’s what we did and it’s bloomed quite into the attraction.”

You can walk along the pathways of the 20 acres of bright, yellow sunflowers with fun activities for the whole family along the way.

“They’re just beautiful, they bring a smile to your face. How can you be mad standing in the middle of a sunflower field? You know, that’s kind of how we look at it. We say we plant seeds and harvest smiles. So it’s fun!” said Hall.

Sunflowers have a short blooming season of only about two and a half weeks. So if you want to experience Hall Farms, make sure to make your trip soon. Hall Farms is open daily from 10 a.m. to sunset. There is no entry fee, however, donations are accepted.

