ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Escanaba Department of Public Safety received a report of a threat at Escanaba High School.

According EDPS, the suspect was immediately identified and contact was made. A search of the suspect’s residence was made and no weapons were found. The suspect was also interviewed.

The incident is now being referred to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office for review.