IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is in protective custody after barricading himself from police following an alleged assault, according to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD). Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East A Street at 12:41 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, following a 911 call reporting an assault in progress.

According to IMPD, the suspect ran into and barricaded himself inside a camper trailer. Responding patrol officers began negotiating with the suspect before negotiations were taken over by the Critical Incident Response Team.

IMPD says the suspect was suicidal and armed with a large knife. According to IMPD, officers fired and struck the suspect with less lethal “bean bag” rounds and took him into custody a short time later. IMPD says the suspect is in protective custody and is receiving treatment.

The Critical Incident Response Team is comprised of members from IMPD, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, the Kingsford Public Safety Department, and the Norway Police Department.

A formal report will be submitted to Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Richards for review and possible criminal charges.

Responders from Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Iron Mountain Fire Department, and Integrity Care EMS also assisted on the scene.