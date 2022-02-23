DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. has been found guilty of violating her bond.

In January 2022, Tpr. Kanyuh received information from the Delta County Animal Shelter and the Negaunee Vet Clinic that Johnson had brought in a dog with the intent to breed it. On February 22, 2022, a bond violation hearing was held at the Delta County 11th Circuit Court to which the court found Johnson guilty. She was sentenced to one month in the Delta County Jail.

The suspect in relation to this incident Johnson was arraigned before the 94th District Court in Delta County for animal cruelty in August 2020. The case has been bound over to the 11th Circuit Court in Delta County for a jury trial in May 2022. Johnson was placed on bond pending her court appearance.

In August 2020, Tpr. Lisa Kanyuh started an investigation of animal cruelty involving several dogs, and horses. In total, there were 69 puppies, 66 adult dogs, and 18 horses that were seized from a residence in Rock, Michigan. After the animals were seized, it was found that several of the adult dogs were pregnant and had litters of puppies while at the Delta County Animal Shelter. During this time there were over 100 more puppies born while at the shelter. In all, over 250 animals were rescued.

Upon Johnson’s release from jail, her bond condition will be that she may not tend, care, possess, or reside with any individuals who have pets or animals and will be subject to search at any time by law enforcement until the scheduled circuit court jury trial scheduled in May 2022.

