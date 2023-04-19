ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Get ready to show off your inner nerd because BAY-CON is this Saturday. We talked to a member of the Jedi Knight Council for BAY-CON about what cosplay is.

“Everybody’s got a favorite character in a TV show, I think, or a video game they’re interested in,” Laura Palmgren, a Cosplayer and member of the Jedi Knight Council for Bay-Con. “Whatever they do to relax or get into, it’s a chance to become that person, and just take a minute to have fun in that world and step out of reality for a little bit.”

We asked Palmgren what she believes are common misconceptions about cosplay.

“It’s not just Halloween,” said Palmgren. “It’s not just for going to Cons. I mean I’ve just dressed up around my house because I wanted to. I’ve got friends that, we can get together and we can do photoshoots with it. It’s not just for kids. It’s not just for nerds, because I think that everyone has got a little nerd in them.”

Palmgren explains that all kinds of people enjoy cosplaying and seeing cosplayers dressed up.

“The whole community is super uplifting and is just, they’re all kind people, it’s all family oriented, for the most part,” said Palmgren. “Even just walking through the hallways today dressed up, I had people smiling and it just makes everybody’s day.”

We asked her what she likes most about cosplaying.

“There’s a feeling of joy that we get from going in to character, as well as seeing people react to just seeing people dressed up, not in normal every day clothes,” said Palmgren. “Or, sometimes somebody recognizes the character and they are just like ‘That guy!’ ‘That girl!’ You know? It’s really cool.”

We asked her what she wants to say to people who don’t understand cosplay.

“For people that don’t understand it, there’s not really much to understand,” said Palmgren. “It’s just fun. It’s all fun.”

Palmgren encourages anyone who wants to try cosplay to try it.

“Just go for it!” said Palmgren. “I started out just going to Goodwill and thrift stores and just kind of making up the best I could, and now I’ve moved on to actually creating things from foam. But, just let your imagination go and try it if you want to, don’t be afraid to.”

BAY-CON takes place on Bay College’s Campus in Escanaba at the Joseph Heirman University Center in room 952 on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 am until 5 pm.

Admission is free but they recommend a $2 donation for attendees over 10 years old. For more information, you can find the Facebook event page here.