ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Escanaba will host monthly food distributions with Feeding America beginning in February and going for 10 months.

The trucks will be located at 5th Avenue South in Escanaba and distribution will begin at 2:00 on each date. Distributions will be on the following days:

February 2, 2022

March 9, 2022

April 6, 2022

May 11, 2022

June 29, 2022

July 13, 2022

August 18, 2022

September 14, 2022

October 20, 2022

November 9, 2022

“Our partnership with Feeding America enhances our ability to fight food insecurity in Delta and Schoolcraft counties” stated Captain Doug Winters of the Escanaba Corps. “We encourage all that are in need to reach out to us on those dates or contact our office at (906) 796-0590 anytime you are facing a food need.”

The Salvation Army of Escanaba also operates a food pantry daily and serves lunches four days per week to the community in need. Hope at the Inn is also run through the Salvation Army of Escanaba and serves the homeless population in Delta County. For more information on these services call (906)-786-0590