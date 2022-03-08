ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Escanaba has announced it will open a Family Store beginning operation this month. The new location will open on March 22, 2022, at 2405 1st Avenue North in Escanaba.

The store will be open Tuesday through Saturday each week from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Gently used clothing and other household items are encouraged to be donated during business hours. An official grand opening event is planned for early May.

“We look forward to adding this service to the Escanaba community”, said Captain Doug Winters, UP Regional Coordinator for the Salvation Army. “Having this resource will help us meet not only the financial needs of the community but also the physical needs of people in a time of crisis by supplying household and clothing items when the need arises.”

Business manager Miles Bagley added that revenue from the store will be an important factor in allowing the organization to fund its programs in the community, with all funds being used in the community the Salvation Army serves.

For more information about the Family Store or any of The Salvation Army services, contact the Corps office at (906) 786-0590.