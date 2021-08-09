Three Menominee County meth traffickers sentenced to prison

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg announced that three methamphetamine traffickers have been sentenced to the Michigan Department of Corrections (“MbOC”). Rogg commended the proactive efforts of both the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”) and the Menominee County-Wide Drug Team (“MCWDT”), to “disrupt, dismantle and destroy drug trafficking organizations in Menominee County,” and emphasized that “because of these interdiction efforts, a large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Rogg noted that “law enforcement successfully penetrated these networks with a variety of investigative techniques, including physical surveillance, obtaining phone records and financial documents, undercover agents, and search warrants.” The sentences were handed down on August 6, 2021, by the Honorable Christopher S. Ninomiya, in the 41 st Circuit Court.

Kimberly Ann Brock, 32, of Menominee, Michigan, was sentenced to 42 months to 20 years in prison for Operating a Methamphetamine Laboratory and 42 months to seven years in prison for Delivery of Suboxone.

Brock pled guilty on July 9, 2021, to the drug charges. The methamphetamine incident occurred on January 27, 2021, when a search warrant was sought, obtained and executed at 1309 25th Avenue in Menominee, MI. Members of UPSET located a large quantity of methamphetamine, as well a methamphetamine laboratory. Brock admitted to detectives that she allowed people to sell drugs at her house in exchange for drugs. Brock’s two­ and-a-half-year-old daughter was present in the residence when the search warrant was executed, and had been exposed to the extremely hazardous methamphetamine laboratory and Brock’s ongoing narcotic sales. MDHHS removed the child and placed her with a relative. Previously, on June 18, 2020, an UPSET Confidential Informant purchased one Suboxone™ sublingual (buprenorphine) strip from Brock, for $20.00, at the home.

Mark Henry Schroeder, 52, of Hermansville, Michigan, was sentenced to 38 months to 10 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine, as well as additional terms of 2-5 years in prison for two methamphetamine laboratory-related convictions, Schroeder pied guilty on July 9, 2021, to the drug charges. On October 6, 2020, UPSET detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip reporting that a methamphetamine manufacturing laboratory was located at 5976 Snuff Box Road, Hermansville, Michigan, and that Schroeder was cooking methamphetamine there. UPSET detectives put Schroeder on the “NPLEx Law Enforcement watch list.”

Across the country, 35 states, including Michigan, rely on the National Precursor Log Exchange (“NPLEx Â®”), an electronic logging and compliance system that tracks sales of over-the-counter cold and allergy medications containing pseudoephedrine (“PSE”), a precursor ingredient to the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine. NPLEx provides automated tools that enable law enforcement to proactively identify diverters and associated persons leading to the meth cook. The NPLEx purchase history showed Schroeder and others tied to him to be frequent PSE purchasers in Menominee County, as well as surrounding counties in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the 5976 Snuff Box Road property on January 18, 2021. UPSET detectives located four “one-pot meth labs” and six HGL generators. A substantial amount of methamphetamine manufacturing components was located; as well as a digital scale and “finished product” methamphetamine.

Dana Patrick LaCombe, 49, of Menominee, Michigan, was sentenced to four years to 20 years in prison for Delivery of Methamphetamine.

LaCombe pied guilty on July 1, 2021, to the drug charge. On May 1, 2019, Officers from the MCWDT and the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group (“NETCDEG”) conducted an operation in which a Confidential Informant purchased a gram of methamphetamine from Lacombe at the M&M Plaza parking lot in Menominee.

“Today we have dealt a serious blow to the production and trafficking of methamphetamine in Menominee County,” said Rogg. “By dismantling these networks, my Office reaffirms its unwavering commitment to reducing drug crime and building a community where all our citizens are safe.”

“The common denominator with each of these three unrepentant drug dealers is greed,” said Rogg. “Their sentences needed to reflect the seriousness of their offenses as well as their habitual criminality,” continued Rogg, noting that Brock has a previous felony conviction; Schroeder has four prior felony convictions; and LaCombe has six prior felony convictions.

“The only thing that can stop some people is a prison sentence, because the citizens of our community are simply not safe with these defendants producing and purveying their pernicious poison. I appreciate Judge Ninomiya supporting me, by these prison sentences, in protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.