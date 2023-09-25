DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A man has been arrested after a possible threat against two elementary schools was reported to a Michigan State Police tipline, according to the Iron Mountain Police Department.

Police tell us someone called in that tip yesterday afternoon, alerting authorities to a threat against two elementary schools in the Kingsford area. The unnamed threat was supposed to take place during “Spirit Week.”

By 6 p.m., police discovered the person they suspected of making the threat lived in Iron Mountain. Around four hours later police entered the house with a search warrant, arresting a 30-year-old man. He is now held at the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending arraignment.

