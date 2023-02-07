ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – An apartment in Escanaba was severely damaged by fire on Monday, February 6, but thanks to the quick action of firefighters, connecting apartments were spared.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, a fire was reported at Sand Hill Town Homes around 5:43 p.m. Monday evening. Public safety officers say the entire living room was consumed by flames. The timely and precision efforts of firefighters contained the water and smoke damage to the one apartment.

Authorities believe the fire started on the living room couch by a toddler with a lighter. The toddler was unharmed. No one inside the apartment was hurt. One firefighter was injured, but those are listed as minor.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety would like to thank Ford River Fire Department, City of Escanaba Electric Department, City of Escanaba Water Department, Rampart, DTE, and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center for their efforts.