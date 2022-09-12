ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The southbound/westbound US-2 right-turn lane onto Danforth Road will be closed for part of the day on Tuesday, September 13 in Escanaba, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure is part of a project by MDOT to install new equipment on the traffic signal at the intersection of US-2/US-41/M-35 at Danforth Road. MDOT says it plans to install new traffic detection cameras to improve intersection operations.

The right-turn lane onto Danforth Road will be closed beginning at about 11 a.m. and will reopen once work is completed later in the afternoon.

The signal may be in flash mode for brief periods during the work. It is expected to resume normal operation when work is completed.

MDOT asks that drivers use caution when approaching the intersection.