IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to “D” Street at the Railroad Tracks at 11:42 am on Thursday with a report of a train versus pickup truck accident.

According to officials, a westbound pickup truck was driven by a 55-year-old male who failed to stop for activated railroad crossing signals. Officials say the pickup was struck broadside just behind the driver’s side door and spun off of the tracks and onto the snowbank.

According to officials, the driver of the pickup was not injured as a result of the accident. The accident remains under investigation at this time.