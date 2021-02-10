Train derailment in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – At 7:55 P.M. on February 2 Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched to a train derailment near 19th Ave. North on the west side of the city.

The derailment did not obstruct any vehicle traffic and was away from residential areas. Both conductors exited the train on their own and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The nature of the derailment is under investigation and clean up is ongoing.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta Coutny Central Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, CN Railroad and CN Railroad Police and UP Environmental.