ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Tri County Safe Harbor which serves Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft Counties has received a donation of $50,000 from Greg and Linda Yagodzinski to continue supporting the organizations efforts to serve victims of intimate partner domestic violence, sexual assault,

stalking and dating violence.

This donation will supplement federal, local and state grant funding in order to continue to operate the agency.

Erin Viau, Executive Director says, “Once again, we are humbled and honored to accept this

generous donation from the Yagodzinski family. This donation, as well as those we receive

throughout the year from others in our community, keep our shelter running. We could simply

not provide the much needed services to survivors of victims of domestic violence and sexual

assault without this monetary support.”

Tri County Safe harbor has a 15-bed shelter in Escanaba. It takes in women and children, providing them with a safe place to stay. Safe Harbor does assist men and their children if they are victims, although they are not housed at the shelter.

Safe Harbor also provides services such as:

24-hour crisis line

advocacy

court support,

transportation

assistance with personal protection orders

information and referrals to other agencies



Tri County Safe Harbor also has outreach offices in Manistique, and Menominee that offer the same services that a victim could receive in shelter.

If someone is in need of services from Tri County Safe Harbor, they can call the 24/7 helpline at

906-789-1166. To make a donation to our agency, please contact Erin at 906-553-7357 or visit

our webpage at www.safe3c.com