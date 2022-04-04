MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested following an investigation in Menominee County, according to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted an investigation into the sale of cocaine in the Stephenson area along with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team.

During that investigation, the office says detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in the city of Stephenson. A 42-year-old female and 42-year-old male, both from Stephenson, were arrested and lodged at the Menominee County Jail with the following charges:

Delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug house, possession of a schedule 4 narcotic, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of a bomb/explosive device.

The names of both individuals arrested are being withheld at this time, pending their arraignment in 95A District Court. The sheriff’s office says detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department assisted in the investigation. Hannahville Police department provided assistance as well.