KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Kingsford Public Safety Department is investigating an incident where a car crashed into a building and multiple people were injured.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities were called to investigate reports of a car crashing into the North Pointe building on Pyle Drive. Officers found that a car went through the north east corner of the building. Police say the driver was found sitting on a bench outside the building, being attended to by employees from inside. They were later taken to the hospital.

Further investigation led to the discovery that three people were inside the room of the building which the car crashed into. One adult was taken to Marshfield Clinic, then later flown to University of Madison Hospital for further treatment.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.