Two people arrested in Iron Mountain meth bust

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Over the past several months detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) were investigating an Iron Mountain resident for the distribution of crystal methamphetamine. The investigation led to a search warrant at a residence in the City of Iron Mountain on the evening of January 6, 2021.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of several grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, cash, electronic devices, and evidence of drug distribution. Daniel Droese, 32 years old male of Iron Mountain, and Stephanie Motto, 33 years old female of Iron Mountain, were arrested at the residence and lodged at the Dickinson County Jail on numerous drug related charges.

The investigation revealed the suspects were receiving large quantities of drugs in the Iron Mountain area through several shipments from outside the State of Michigan.

UPSET was able to interdict a shipment after the search warrant that contained approximately 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine that was destined for the suspect residence in Iron Mountain.

UPSET was assisted by Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post K9 team, US Postal Inspection Service, Iron Mountain Police Department, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department.

Latest stories