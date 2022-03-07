DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday the sentences for two people stemming from a 2020 investigation of a report of sexual assault.

Dustin Thomas Aker, 29, of Escanaba was sentenced to 80 months to 10 years in prison following the entry of a guilty plea to Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Penetration.

Courtesy: Delta County Prosecutor’s Office

Sydney Ann Horvath, 21, of Cornell, Michigan was sentenced to 71 months to 15 years in prison following the entry of a plea to Unlawful Imprisonment.

Courtesy: Delta County Prosecutor’s Office

According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office, Michigan State Police responded to OSF St Francis Hospital in Escanaba following a report of a sexual assault on November 22, 2020. In investigating the report, police found that the victim was held for about eight hours in a camper trailer at Horvath’s residence. The prosecutor’s office says the victim was threatened with a knife, strangled, and sexually assaulted numerous times by Aker over the course of that time. Additionally, Horvath participated throughout the duration of the assault and threatened the victim.

Following the execution of a search warrant at the camper trailer, police seized several items of evidence, including handcuffs, bed sheets, and clothes described by the victim.

Aker and Horvath were arrested in Schoolcraft County, at which time Aker was found to be in possession of multiple knives. The victim was able to identify one of the knives and the one used to threaten her.