U.P.-based company finalist for “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan”

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a first round with thousands of votes cast, R.W. Fernstrum & Company has advanced to the final round of the 2021 “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA).

One of the top ten vote-getters and the only product representing Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Fernstrum’s

GRIDCOOLER Keel Cooler is now vying to be the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.” This People’s Choice Award is part of MMA’s annual recognition of the exceptional products made across the State of Michigan and celebration of the contributions manufacturers make to Michigan’s economy and local communities.

The final round of voting runs through Friday, September 24, 2021. Anyone can vote daily for their favorite product at coolestthing.mimfg.org to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.” The winner will be announced live during the 2021 MFG Excellence Awards ceremony on November 4 in Lansing.

R.W. Fernstrum & Company is a fourth-generation, family owned and operated business that has been based out of Menominee, Michigan, since their founding in 1949. The company got its start during World War II when the U.S. Navy encountered engine cooling problems with their landing craft and required a new closed circuit cooling system. After intense research, Robert W. Fernstrum developed and patented the first rectangular tube keel cooler design that is still used today.

“Being in the running for “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” is a great honor and it would mean so much to our

entire team to win the title,” said R.W. Fernstrum & Company President Sean Fernstrum. “We are grateful to all of our friends and neighbors for voting for us in Round 1 when we were up against 36 other products. Now we’re in the final stretch and hope people will continue to vote for us daily! Winning would truly be a victory for the entire Menominee area community and the U.P.,” he added.

For more information about MMA and the MFG Excellence Awards at mimfg.org. For more information on R.W. Fernstrum & Company, visit www.fernstrum.com.