U.P Casino has ties to the Run for the Roses

HARRIS, Mich (WJMN) – 700 miles south fans, jockeys, trainers, and horses are all gearing up for the fastest two minutes in sports. It is time to start placing your money on your favorite horses and hope that odds are in your favor. The Island Resort and Casino has partnered with the historic Churchill Downs to bring their expertise to Michiganders through the TwinSpires Sportsbook.

“TwinSpires is a Churchill Downs company were backed by Churchill Downs, which is, of course, the home of the Kentucky Derby and nearly 150 years of wagering history here in the U.S. so we can leverage that history and heritage to offer sports bettors the best possible betting experience,” Andrew Brown the Director of Media said. “Now, TwinSpires has gone online with an app, and also a desktop product where you can bet on all different kinds of sports from here in the US to all around the world. You can also bet on racing as well, or you can also get down to the island resort and casino and place your bets in person.”

The geographical location of the Island Resort and Casino is what made the perfect place for this partnership.

“I mean the U.P. was appealing to us for a number of reasons, but one of those is that you’ve just got so many sports-mad fans in the Upper Peninsula and a cross-section of fans as well,” Brown said. “Over on the East Coast of course you’ve got your Lions fans on the West Coast, you’ve got a few more Packers fans you’ve even got some Vikings fans coming over so strategically the Island Resort and Casino is in a really great place to appeal to all those fan sets and yeah it’s just a great place to be.”

From NBA to MLB to NHL to everything in between, the TwinSpires sportsbook offers a wide variety of sports wagering opportunities. Since the partnership between TwinSpires and Island Resort and Casino, General Manager Tony Mancilla says that people have been beyond pleased with the addition.

“It’s a new offering,” Mancilla said. “There’s a lot of people out there that think they can beat the sportsline you know, people think they know sports. And with that they, that’s one of the things they’re most comfortable betting on, and so yeah it’s been really great for us.”

Brown couldn’t agree more that the opening of the sportbook at Island Resort and Casino has changed the way that Michigander and people from the surrounding area go about placing their sports bets.

“I was there on opening night of the Island Resort and Casino and it was embraced by the community and the players of the Island Resort and Casino almost immediately,” Brown said. “I think on that first night we had players, lining up three or four deep trying to get their bets on a Milwaukee Brewers game at the time and also the Packers were playing a few days later on, on the Sunday so yeah there was an overwhelming response to the sportsbook opening, lots of people having a really good time and the feedback was fantastic about how easy it was to place your bets.”

