U.P. Honor Flight announces changes to schedule for upcoming missions

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Honor Flight has announced changes to its upcoming flights in September.

In 2020, both U.P. Honor Flight missions to Washington D.C. were canceled due to the pandemic. And earlier this year, U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf announced that this year’s flights would be in September, however, there are new changes to the schedule.

“The plan was to fly September 1 and September 29, but now because of the changes in D.C. we are only going to fly September 29. So we are going to postpone our September 1 flight until May of 2022. So all the veterans that were scheduled to fly with us in May of 2020 will be on a September 29 flight this year,” said Knauf.

The U.P. Honor Flight relies on police escorts on the day trip for veterans. According to Knauf, these police escorts cannot be guaranteed this year due to many police officers retiring in D.C.

“We will watch the other hubs that start flying in September, see how they adjust their flights and then we’ll be able to adjust accordingly because I’d hate to fly out there and not see everything that’s scheduled. So we’ll really have to modify our schedule to fit the time frame we have available.”

The public is invited to welcome back the veterans from Washington, D.C. on the evening of September 29 at the Delta County Airport.

The Upper Peninsula Honor Flight is a local hub of the National Honor Flight Network, a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. They transport veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.

Top priority is given to the senior veterans – World War II and Korean survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill. Vietnam veterans may also apply, but priority is given to WWII and Korean veterans. Knauf said over 400 veterans are currently on the U.P. Honor Flight wait-list but are still accepting applications from all veterans who served from 1941 to May of 1975 to see the memorials that stand.

The Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Legacy Museum will be holding an open house at the multi-use complex on the U.P. State Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public is welcome, and lunch will be served. Please call the Delta County Chamber to RSVP at 906-786-2192.

For more information on the U.P. Honor Flight and learn how to donate to the organization, click here.

