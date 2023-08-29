SPREAD EAGLE, Wisc. (WJMN) – There will be a fundraiser next weekend to benefit the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight.

U.P. Honor Flight is a non-profit organization that brings local veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day to see the memorials in their honor. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. CST at the Bear’s Den Mini Golf and Go Karts. Iron Mountain High School student Hailey Greenleaf is organizing the fundraiser for her National Honor Society personal service project.

“I chose the Honor Flight as it’s a kind of a close to home organization. My grandfather served in the military and he’s currently working on applying for his flight. They are completely volunteer and donation-run organization, so I want to help them any way I can,” said Greenleaf.

Donations will be accepted on the day of the event, as well as a portion of the mini golf and go-carting sales to be donated to the cause.

To learn more about the U.P. Honor Flight, click here.