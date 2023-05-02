ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Tuesday was the eve of Upper Peninsula Honor Flight’s Mission XXI to Washington, D.C. Veterans taking the trip were honored with pre-flight banquet Tuesday evening at the Quality Inn and Suites in Escanaba.

The veterans will leave Delta County Airport early Wednesday morning for Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials in their honor.

“On this flight, we have 76 veterans,” said Scott Knauf, President of Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. “One of them is a Korean [War] veteran and 74 are Vietnam [War] veterans. We’ll show them 14 different memorials and for 10 of them we will get off the bus and we will actually walk around and see them.”

Air Force veteran Hank Hoier is excited for the trip.

“Satisfaction, pride and knowing that I served and I did something,” said Hoier. “My family did something. I have family that were in the service. I had a next door neighbor, a little kid that I used to babysit for, he got killed in Vietnam. So, there’s a lot of things for me to think about and remind me of things during the year.”

Local 3’s Audrey Pentecost will be on the trip with the veterans to share their experience. If you’d like to thank these veterans for their service and welcome them home, you can on Wednesday night. Doors to the hangar at Delta County Airport open at 7:00 p.m. and the veterans are expected to land at around 9:30 p.m.

Fore more information on Upper Peninsula Honor Flight, click here.