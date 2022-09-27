ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, veterans around the Upper Peninsula will be taking off from the Delta County Airport bright and early for Mission XX of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. On Tuesday evening, a banquet was held in their honor as a chance for everyone going on the trip to meet one another before the big day.

This is the third and final mission of the year. Usually, U.P. Honor Flight puts together two flights a year, but because of many being delayed due to the pandemic, they chose to do three so these veterans get the trip of a lifetime they deserve.

“It feels great,” said Scott Knauf, President, U.P. Honor Flight. “The veterans are excited. A lot of them have been waiting three, four years to go on their honor flight. So it’s nice that we’re able to fly again and get them out to D.C. so that they can see their memorials.”

“I want to see the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and especially the Vietnam Memorial,” said Army veteran Jim Jarvis. “I have some friends that are on there so it will be important to see it.”

