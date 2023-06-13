ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In lead-up to the U.P. State Fair this August, event organizers are continuing to announce performers for the fair’s grandstand stage entertainment.

Gold circle tickets for each performance are now on sale for $15. They can be purchased here through the presenting sponsor Island Resort and Casino.

General seating for all grandstand entertainment is free with admission to the fair.

Previously, we reported that country singer Jackson Dean will perform on Tuesday, August 15 as the fair’s first entertainer during the week.

August 16

The Glam Band, with opening act Helen DeBaker-Vorce, will perform on Wednesday, August 16 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern. DeBaker-Vorce is a native of Escanaba.

Fair organizers shared the following details in a release announcing the band’s performance:

The 1980s were a time when excess ruled. Times were fun and the music was a party. From sing-along anthems to timeless ballads showing their “soft side”, Sunset Strip rockers provided the soundtrack for our life.

The Glam Band is made up of six guys bringing you back to your favorite decade—whether you like to admit it or not! Donning an over-the-top stage show, makeup and costumes that will either make you smile or cringe, it’s their goal to transport you back to the decade of decadence—the one that was nothin’ but a good time!

The Glam Band is one of the top drawing acts in the Midwest, bringing their high-energy show to the masses. Combining an all-star performing group with the costuming, hair and makeup of the 80s “Glam Metal” era creates a multi-sensory experience for those in the audience.

We’re also looking forward to welcoming Escanaba native, Helen DeBaker-Vorce, back to the Grandstand stage. She last performed at the UPSF in 2021, and has participated in many country music singing contests throughout her career. DeBaker-Vorce won first place awards performing at the “Wrangler Country Showdown” for her singing and songwriting talents.

August 18

The band Night Ranger will take the stage on the fair’s fourth night at 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday, August 18.

The following details were included in a release announcing the Night Ranger’s performance:

Heavy-hitting rock legends, Night Ranger has sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds one billion! The band has transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era and continues to grow their ever-evolving fan base. Some of their best-selling albums include Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life and Man In Motion.

Night Ranger’s popularity is fueled by a number of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, such as “Sister Christian”, “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”, “When You Close Your Eyes”, and the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America”. Over the years, the band’s music has also made notable contributions to and been featured in many different areas of global media and pop culture. Night Ranger toured around the globe throughout 2022; their latest album ATBPO (stands for And The Band Played On) was released in August 2021.

Night Ranger consists of Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars). Night Ranger released their first records in the early 80s, so as they celebrate their 40th anniversary, they continue to prove that powerful songs, alongside incredibly talented musicians and most importantly, having such wonderful fans around the world is the perfect formula for continued success.

August 19

The band Switchfoot will take the stage on the fair’s fourth night at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The following information was released in an announcement detailing Switchfoot’s performance:

Switchfoot has sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their thirteen studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough, The Beautiful Letdown and 2009’s Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane), racked up a string of alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. Through their unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock, Switchfoot has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base.

To date, Switchfoot has raised over $2 million to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Switchfoot consists of Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar), and Chad Butler (drums).

The 2023 U.P. State Fair is set to run from August 14-20 at the Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds, located at 2401 12th Avenue North in Escanaba. You can learn more about the fair here.