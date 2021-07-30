UP State Fair 2021 midway entertainment lineup

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. State Fair will host a lineup of free midway entertainment from August 16 to 22.

The ZuZu African Acrobats have preformed in 25 different countries and on America’s Got Talent in 2011. They will visit the U.P. State Fair to showcase their fast-paced dance and acrobatics. The Antique Steam & Gas Village will also be back with historic equipment, old-time shops, an operating sawmill and museum for visitors to enjoy.

The Michigan DNR will be bringing the Smokey the Bear Hot Air Balloon and be set up near the DNR Pocket Park Thursday morning, Friday evening and Saturday Afternoon. Children can visit the pocket park set up as a tribute to Michigan’s outdoor experience.

“Those Funny Little People,” a mix of costumed characters performing to music will be sponsored by Ember’s Credit Union. “The Mystical Bubble Show” will also be on the midway performing with soap and water to create human-sized bubbles and smoke bubbles.

The Whispering Pines Animal Kingdom will bring critters from across the world for visitors to see. Other animals will also be at the fair from not so far away. The Educational Pavilion, sponsored by the Michigan Farm Bureau and Greenstone Farm Credit Services, will host the Miracle of Life Exhibit, with a variety of livestock, and Growing Up Foresters exhibit, which will showcase forest products people use day to day. Cheese Carver, Sarah Kaufmann will also be making cheese creations at the pavilion.

The midway will also have a variety of rides starting Monday at 5:00 from the Skerbeck Entertainment Group. All entertainment aside from the rides are free with general fair admission. Tickets can be purhcased online.