Upper Peninsula Construction Council builds ramp for Make-A-Wish recipient in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – A young man with cancer is being given the gift of a new deck outside his home to help him lead a more independent lifestyle.

20-year-old Andrew ‘Koda’ Meadors is a Make-A-Wish Wisconsin recipient. One of his wishes was to get a ramp built around his home so he can go outside on his own and enjoy the fresh air.

“He’s really excited,” said Carrie Rochefort, Andrew’s mom. “I’ve been taking him out to the front porch and letting him look and see the progress. He’s really excited. I think it’s more so he can come out whenever he wants and not have to wait on someone to help him down.”

When asked what he’s going to do once the barrier-free access ramp was finished he said, “I plan to go everywhere.”

Andrew was diagnosed in 2015 with medulloblastoma, a rare brain cancer.

“They removed [the tumor] and he went through chemo and radiation and therapies. So we’ve been working on this wish for a while. So we’re really excited to get something going with it,” said Rochefort.

The ramp is made possible with the partnership of the Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC), Delta County Trades and Labor, and Iverson’s Home Center.

“Well, when we got the call the Upper Peninsula Construction Company and Delta Trades and Labor wanted to make sure that we can give back to our communities […] We want to help those who need some help,” said Mike Smith, executive director of UPCC.

The ramp is expected to be finished by the end of the week.

