UPSET arrest people in connection to Menominee drug house

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – UPSET Detectives have been investigating a drug house in Menominee over the last several weeks. The investigation has resulted in the controlled purchase of crystal meth from two different suspects at the same drug house.

The UPSET investigation also revealed the occupants of the residence were involved with

manufacturing meth using the ‘one-pot’ method of production. A search warrant for the residence was obtained and served on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The residence was found to be occupied by numerous suspects. Several individual baggies of crystal meth were seized from throughout the home, totaling approximately 1 ounce of meth. A small amount of fentanyl, LSD, and prescription pills were also seized. UPSET funds were recovered from within the residence, comingled with additional US currency that was seized for forfeiture. Numerous digital scales seized from throughout the house tested positive for meth.

Numerous components and hazardous chemicals associated with the ‘one-pot’ method of meth production were located and removed by clandestine lab responders.

The below subjects were arrested by UPSET on 03/26/21 and arraigned on numerous drug charges in the Menominee County 95A District Court on 03/29/21. Bond for all three suspects was set at $150,000.00.

Kyle Smith, 24 year old male, from Menominee, MI

Delivery of Meth (20 year Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth (20 year Felony)

Manufacturing Meth (20 year Felony)

Operating / Maintaining a meth lab (20 year Felony)

Operating / Maintaining a meth lab involving hazardous waste (20 year Felony)

Operating / Maintaining a lab within 500 feet of a specified structure (residence, school, church,

business) (20 year Felony)

Maintaining a Drug House (2 year Misdemeanor)
Possession of Xanax (2 year Felony)

Possession of Xanax (2 year Felony)



Mikeal Scantlen, 27 year old male, from Manitowoc, WI

Delivery of Meth (20 year Felony)

Manufacturing Meth (20 year Felony)

Operating / Maintaining a meth lab (20 year Felony)

Operating / Maintaining a meth lab involving hazardous waste (20 year Felony)

Operating / Maintaining a lab within 500 feet of a specified structure (20 year Felony)

Malicious Destruction of Police Property (4 year Felony)

Maintaining a Drug House (2 year Misdemeanor)

Romulus Ard, 44 year old male, from Green Bay, WI

– Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth (20 year Felony)

-Possession of Fentanyl (4 year Felony)

-UPSET was assisted by the Menominee Police Department, Menominee Fire Department, and the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office.