USDA approves Dickinson County Healthcare loan to upgrade local health care services

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH) received approval for a

$16.9 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.

This funding ensures that critical health care services will continue to grow for the Dickinson County community. With support from local leadership and a passionate patient community, the hospital system has worked diligently to secure a more certain future. It was noted that the loan was approved based on the strength of DCH’s strategic plan and the organization’s improved financial stability. As part of the application process, DCH demonstrated its commitment to excellent health care by building a great team, hiring new physicians, engaging the community, and a promise to deliver great local care.

Capital projects that have been identified are investments in the future of the health system. They

include a new linear accelerator, a new CT scanner, a new MRI, facility improvement projects, major

Information Technology systems upgrades, including an Electronic Medical Records system. Equipment necessary to provide the highest quality of care and also supports the strategic growth of Dickinson County Healthcare.

“A loan of this size with a favorable interest rate is a huge victory for our entire community. DCH

borrowed this money to ensure everyone in this community will continue to have long-term access to cutting-edge health care technology and facilities close to home. Now and into the future, people don’t have to leave the area for the critical health care services they require,” said Chuck Nelson, President and CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare. “We are thankful for the hard work of so many to help secure the funding. The Dickinson County Board of Commissioners, community members, and legislative leaders have all played a key role in this effort. We are all celebrating this win for the people of our region.”