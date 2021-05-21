VA increases availability of telehealth services

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is expanding telehealth opportunities for Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system.

They are launching their Digital Divide Consult and are continuing to partner with private-sector companies. Their goal is to ensure all Veterans in spite of where they live have convenient access to VA care.

“During the pandemic, VA’s telehealth services have been of critical importance, enhancing options for Veterans in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin to connect with the high-quality care they deserve,” said John Jamison, medical center spokesperson. “VA’s Digital Divide Consult assists qualifying Veterans who do not have the internet or technology needed to access telehealth services from home by loaning them internet-connected devices or helping them apply for federal subsidies for their needed technology.”

Iron Mountain VA has conducted 3,896 video telehealth visits since January 2021. Nationally, the VA regularly conducts more than 41,000 video telehealth visits into veteran’s homes on a single business day, more than previously offered over an entire month.

Visit VA Video Connect at the VA App Store and VA Office of Connected Care for more information.

Veterans interested in scheduling a telehealth visit, in need of assistance with technology and connectivity or interested in a Digital Divide Consult should talk to their VA health care provider or team.