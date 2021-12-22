WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m., Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched involved structure fire to a single story residence located at 5043 M.5 Lane in Wells Township.

EPSD arrived on scene and battled the fire for approximately two hours, but the residence is complete loss.

All agencies cleared the scene by about 9:00 a.m. without incident. All people inside of the building made it out safely. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire in unknown at this time.