WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Officers with the Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a chimney fire at 2888 17.75 Lane in Wells Township on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:21 p.m. and upon arrival discovered the south side of the residence and the building’s roof to be engulfed in flames. Officers were on the scene working to extinguish the fire for about three hours.

No additional information about the fire has been released at this time. The Escanaba Department of Public Safety says the cause of the fire is under investigation. Local 3 will update the story when we receive additional details.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted on the scene by the Escanaba Twp. Fire Department, Bark River Twp. Fire Department, Rampart EMS, UPPCO Electric, and the Red Cross.