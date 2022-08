WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety was called out to a house fire on 6369 South 2nd Street in Wells Township.

When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officers deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured but the house suffered major damage according to EDPS. The cause of the fire is under investigation.