When can I get the COVID vaccine? Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties addresses great need with limited supply

DELTA AND MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – “The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services distributes the vaccine,” said Mike Snyder, Health Officer, Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties. “We can’t even request additional amounts, they send us what we are allotted. They make that determination so we get what they send us. We find out on Friday afternoons of how much we’ll be getting on Monday and then we have to use that us within seven days.”

There are over 15,000 people eligible in Delta and Menominee counties to receive the COVID vaccine.

“In total here at the health department we’ve administered over 4,000 vaccines so far and in Delta and Menominee counties in total there is over 7, 300 doses that have been administered, said Snyder.”

And even though you may be eligible that might not mean you get the vaccine right away.

“Like this week here in Delta County 400 doses,” Snyder. “Menominee County received 300 doses.”

Snyder says they have a pretty long wait list of people who are waiting to get their shot.

“We had over 4,000 people on the wait-list within a week’s time,” said Snyder. “So we’ve paused the wait-list right now, we’re working our way through the wait-list. Currently, we’re about between 3,000 and 3,500 individuals still on the wait-list and once we get through that, we’re going to an online scheduling system.”

It’s been a waiting game for this health department and other in the U.P., with clinics and volunteers on standby, Snyder says everyone who wants the vaccine will get it, they just need to be patient.

“It’s just not coming out as quickly as everyone would like,” said Snyder.

But there are ways people can help out. The health department says they can use PPE donations like medical grade gloves and people are welcome to sign up to volunteer when opportunities are available on the Michigan volunteer registry website.

“It’s very encouraging to see the eagerness of our communities to pitch in and help to get everyone back to normal,” said Snyder.

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties can be reached at (906) 786-4111.

