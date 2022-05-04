MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – One U.P. school is celebrating a big birthday in 2022. What once was a high school, a middle school, and now serves as an elementary school, William G. Mather School has stood the test of time.

First opening its doors in 1922, the school cost around $350,000 dollars to build. Now 100 years later, former students were invited back to relive their memories from the last century.

“My favorite part of this whole process is every person that you talk to about the centennial has a different story to tell and they’ve all been interesting, amazing, and offered different points of view,” Nicole Lasak, Principal of Mather Elementary said. “You bring up a certain room and it sparks a story or a memory from middle or high school or in our case kids talk about it being an elementary school and its generations of stories and that’s the awesome part.”

Old memorabilia lined the halls of the school, the gymnasium, and even the once state-of-the-art swimming pool was open for viewing, bringing up memories and family ties that span generations.

“Look at myself and my own story, I’m a third-generation student here at Mather,” Lasak said. “My grandmother graduated from Mather High, my mother graduated from Mather High, I was here in middle school and am now the current elementary Principal for Mather Elementary and both of my kids go to Mather Elementary. I’m just one of those many many stories in Munising that are all sharing the same school and the same educational resource. That’s why I think it’s so important that we got to celebrate this today.”

