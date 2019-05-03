Speed reduction in Marquette Township construction zone

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP -- The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is reminding motorists that there is a speed reduction in the construction zone in Marquette Township from Northwoods Road to Commerce Drive.

The speed limit will be 40 mph for the duration of this construction. Motorists should be alert for traffic shifts and lane closueres in these areas. This speed limit is determined by Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation, resulting in Traffic Control Order.

This Traffic Control Order will be strictly enfored for the safety of construction workers and other motorists.