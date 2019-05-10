Spring weight restrictions on state highways

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5, headed north through Fife, Wash., near the Port of Tacoma. President Donald Trump’s plan to beef up the nation’s infrastructure will contain a crater-sized hole when it’s unveiled next month. The trust fund that pays for most federal […]

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

As of 6 a.m. Monday, May 13, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift remaining weight restrictions on all state trunkline highways in the entire state of Michigan. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

County Road Commissions and City Public Works Departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

Weight restrictions on state highways are implemented during the spring frost thaw period and are now completed for the 2019 season. A typical timeframe for these restrictions is from February to May, with specific dates determined by weather and road conditions. They will be posted again when the 2020 season starts.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at www.michigan.gov/truckers, under “Restrictions.” All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.