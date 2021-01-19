Stabenow nominates 2 Upper Peninsula students to Military Academies

WASHINGTON (WJMN) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Tuesday that she has nominated 2 students from the Upper Peninsula for admission at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.

Students seeking appointment to a service academy must first obtain the nomination of their U.S. Senator, their U.S. Representative, or the Vice President.

“Michigan is fortunate to have so many exceptional students who want to serve our country through military service,” said Senator Stabenow. “Having demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, I am confident they will represent Michigan and our country well.”

Students nominated by Senator Stabenow’s office went through a highly competitive application process that included interviews by veteran, military and community leaders.

Now that the students have been nominated, they must await acceptance for admission by the academy to which they have applied.

The following students from the Upper Peninsula have been nominated by Senator Stabenow to a service academy:

Elliot Johnson – Iron Mountain, Navy

Lukas Pfau – Mohawk, West Point