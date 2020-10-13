Stabenow, Peters announce over $100K to support first responders and road workers in the U.P.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJMN) — U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced $131,574 in federal funding to purchase equipment for first responders and road maintenance workers serving communities in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.

Both of these grant programs provide rural communities with funds to help development essential community facilities.

Marenisco Township will receive $13,600 to purchase a four wheel drive rescue vehicle. This vehicle will help first responders respond to fires and accidents in remote locations

The Houghton County Road Commission will receive $41,900 to purchase a column vehicle lift, $50,000 to purchase a quad axle truck, and $26,074 to purchase a truck equipped with a water tank steamer attachment. This equipment will be used to help repair roads that were damaged during the devastating 2018 flood.

“Our first responders and road maintenance workers in the Upper Peninsula work had to keep Michigan families safe,“ said Senator Stabenow. “This funding will help to ensure these essential workers have the equipment they need to adequately respond to needs of our communities.”

These funds come from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Impact Initiative Grant and Community Facility Disaster Grant programs.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that our workers, small business owners and families receive the necessary resources to navigate this unprecedented crisis,” said Senator Peters, member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

“I am pleased that this funding will help ensure that rural communities throughout the Upper Peninsula have the funding needed to complete key projects, promote local businesses and support hardworking Michiganders.”

“The Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) is very grateful to receive the USDA rural development grants for purchasing much needed equipment. This equipment will aid the HCRC in repairing over $40,000,000 of damages caused by the 2018 Fathers Day Flood,” said Kevin Harju, County Highway Engineer/Manager.

