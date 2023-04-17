LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday in response to flooding caused in several Upper Peninsula Counties.

“Today, I am activating our State Emergency Operation Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to help Michiganders impacted by snowmelt flooding in the Upper Peninsula,” said Governor Whitmer. “This action will ensure that first responders and emergency crews have access to resources they need as they work to protect lives and property. I want to thank everyone who has been working throughout the emergency to keep our neighbors safe.”

SEOC staff are monitoring conditions and coordinating with local and state officials and other agencies to make sure resources are provided.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) are also working with local emergency management officials and operations centers to coordinate efforts.

More information on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster can be found here.