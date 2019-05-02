State of Michigan supports Gordie Howe International Bridge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MICHIGAN -- The Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Francois-Philippe Champagne, and the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, issued the following joint statement after their phone call on May 2, 2019:

“In the spirit of the ongoing Canada-Michigan collaboration, we are pleased to reaffirm our full support and commitment to the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. This project is a landmark investment in cross-border infrastructure that will create thousands of well-paying jobs, encourage investment, improve businesses’ bottom lines and spur economic growth in Canada and Michigan. The project is a top priority for both Canada and the State of Michigan, and both Minister Champagne and Governor Whitmer are committed to doing everything necessary to ensure the continued timely achievement of critical milestones towards the bridge’s completion.

“The Windsor-Detroit trade corridor is the busiest Canada-U.S. commercial land border crossing and is vital to the economies of Ontario, Michigan, Canada, and the U.S. Approximately 7,000 trucks cross the corridor each day, and about 2.5 million trucks each year. This represents one quarter of all Canada-U.S. trade.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is a key component of Canada’s historic investment in building infrastructure of the 21st century and growing the middle class. The new crossing will strengthen this important trade and transportation link between our two countries with a direct highway-to-highway link between Highway 401 and I-75 in Michigan. It will allow Michigan and Canadian businesses to get their goods to market quicker and more efficiently, and will improve the lives of Michiganders and Canadians by making it faster and simpler for travelers, daily commuters, shoppers and others to cross the border.

“Residents on both sides of the border are united in recognizing the importance of this bridge being built. Its construction is bringing business, jobs, training, and apprenticeships to the communities of Detroit and Windsor, as well as needed investments in neighborhood infrastructure. The Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is made possible by a unique and collaborative partnership among Canada, Michigan and many other stakeholders, will help ensure our shared prosperity and security.

“This is why today, we reaffirm our strong commitment and resolve to ensure this crossing is built to support economic prosperity, improve the lives of our residents, and have it stand as a symbol of the friendship between Canada and Michigan for generations to come.”