ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are leading an investigation following an incident near Black River Falls in Ely Township on Wednesday afternoon.

MSP, along with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were observed at the parking area of the falls.

The Sheriff’s office used their drone to search from above while others joined the efforts on foot, with ATV’s and in the waters surrounding the falls.

Authorities on the scene told us they were initially responding to a search and rescue. They were not able to provide an update at the time and said further details would come from MSP.