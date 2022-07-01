From a tornado warning to hail and lightning to rainbows afterwards, there were plenty of unique sights to behold and capture on camera.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Fast-moving storm systems left their mark in multiple communities around the Upper Peninsula Thursday evening.

Here is a roundup of some of the memorable views captured and submitted in Local 3’s 906 Weather Watchers Facebook group documenting the storm.

These ominous-looking storm clouds north of Presque Isle Island in Marquette were submitted by Joshua Jensen:

Linda Anttila Carilli captured this downpour of hail in Negaunee:

Jamie Lee Campbell added teh following photos of some healthy-sized hail:







Joshua Jensen posted these unique stormcloud formations:





Violet Boyle included this stunning photo of a lightning strike amidst a rainbow:

Finally, some colorful storm clouds submitted by Greg Pond around Munising:

After the storm, reports came in to the National Weather Service of damage in several areas. One of them we checked out on Friday. We observed a utility line on the ground along a section of Silver Creek Road in Sands Township. On Friday afternoon, there was no obstruction to traffic.