Summer 2019 Ranger at the Beach Programs for Kids

HOUGHTON, MICH  Join a park ranger at a local beach this July and August to celebrate summer, shorelines, the Ranger III ferry, and the Keweenaw Peninsula’s long-standing connection to Isle Royale National Park.

Free Ranger at the Beach programs begin at 2:00 pm and last until about 3:00 pm, depending on the Ranger III’s return trip from Isle Royale. Each program includes a 15 – 20 minute activity geared for families and youth ages 5 to 12 as well as an opportunity to view the Ranger III upon its return from Isle Royale. No reservations are required; just show up!

 

Join a Ranger at Houghton Chutes & Ladders, Wednesdays, 2:00 pm.

  • Every Wednesday, July 3 – August 28, 2019
  • Meet near the playground and beach

 

Join a Ranger at Hancock City Beach, Saturday, 2:00 pm.

  • Saturdays, July 6 – August 31, 2019

o   No Event July 13, 2019

o   No Event August 17, 2019 

Meet near the playground and beach.

Find out more at www.nps.gov.

 

