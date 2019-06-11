Summer activities at Portage Lake District Library

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

HOUGHTON– The Portage Lake District Library is gearing up for a summer full of activities.

Their biggest one is the Summer Reading Program. It’s eight weeks themed around ‘A Universe of Stories.’ Activities are centered around children, but teens and adults are welcome to join in on the reading part.

“The goals is to keep their minds engaged,” said Michael Stanitis, Program Coordinator, Portage Lake District Library. “Keep them reading. Because they’ve worked hard all year, in the school year and it’s rightfully so, they want to relax a little bit so we try to make it fun for them in the Summer Reading Program.”

New this year, the program will be online. A kick-off to the program will be held on June 22nd.

Other activities in the summer include yoga and the ‘Superior Fab Lab’ where people can work with 3D design software and printing.

For more information about what’s going on at the library, click here.