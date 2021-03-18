Summer Festivals are looking to make a comeback

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich (WJMN) – With summer just a few months away, many community festivals are looking forward to being back in action after COVID-19 forced many to cancel, reschedule or operate at a reduced capacity.

After a COVID successful Out To Lunch even last year, DDA Program Director for Iron Mountain Amber Pipp says that she had no doubt that summer festivals in Iron Mountain would be successful and feasible.

“Having that practice it kinda gave us the confidence that we would be able to proceed with planning those events for this year” Pipp said.

The events will have many COVID precautions put in place for all festivals this summer such as handwashing stations, hand sanitizing stations, and mask requirements. Pipp says she and her team have spent the last year planning the event to ensure all have a great and COVID safe time.

“We really aren’t entirely sure what to expect but we are hoping to have a typical turnout but maybe even more than in the past, I’m not sure on the comfort level of the community. said Pipp “Obviously like I said, we will be following all precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible but I think people are really ready to start attending events again especially if they know the safety precautions are in place so I am hopeful that it will be a successful year for us.”

Not all festivals are ready to be up and running just yet. Pictured Rocks Day in Alger County has decided to postpone the event for a second year. Kathy Reynolds the Executive Director of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce says that with all of the unknowns this close to the event, it would have been virtually impossible to pull off the event this last minute while still upholding the standards Reynold’s has set.

“We have had such a successful event, we don’t want to have a mediocre event. We don’t want to have a so-so event, if we can’t do everything we need to do then we don’t want to have mediocre we want to have the best” Reynolds said.

With seven to eight thousand visitors expected to attend Pictured Rock Day, Reynolds was just not willing to take that risk.

“We had 1.2 million visitors last year and they come from all over the country and different places in the world. You know it’s not just people in the U.P people coming to the event, it’s not just people from all over, so right now it just makes it a lot more challenging” Reynolds said.

Iron Mountain will be hosting three upcoming festivals this summer, ItalianFest, OctoberFest, and Out to Lunch. For more information regarding these events click here

Pictured Rocks day has been rescheduled for June 11th and 12th 2022.